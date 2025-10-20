Renowned actress Elnaaz Norouzi turned the showstopper at Maheka Mirpuri’s 13th Annual Charity Gala, Move for Cancer Awareness, held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. She graced the runway with her trademark poise and charm, in line with the evening that beautifully blended art, fashion, and philanthropy, all in support of raising funds for cancer treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital.

What Did Elnaaz Norouzi Say About Her Appearance At The Gala?

Speaking about her attendance, Elnaaz revealed how it was more than a walk down the ramp and a moment to stand for something larger than herself. “As an actor, I’ve always believed that storytelling goes beyond the screen,” she shared.

“It’s about inspiring change, evoking emotion, and giving back in whatever way we can. This gala beautifully embodies that spirit, using creativity to make a real difference. I support cancer awareness because it’s something so unpredictable, it reminds me how fragile life can be, and that fear pushes me to help in any way I can,” the actress mentioned.

“Fashion, like film, is about expression. And when that expression carries purpose, it becomes truly powerful,” she concluded.

What Next For Elnaaz Norouzi?

Known for her powerful performances across Indian and international cinema, Elnaaz continues to carve her path as one of the most promising global talents. She will next be seen in the much-awaited Mastiii 4 and the international thriller Hotel Tehran, alongside Zachary Levi and Liam Neeson.

