The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's Host Returns To The Sets A Week After Covid Scare

Comedian and late night chat show host Stephen Colbert is returning to ‘The Late Show’ almost a week after the show announced the cancellation of new episodes due to Colbert experiencing “symptoms consistent with a recurrence of Covid”.

Television network CBS announced the full return of Colbert to the show, reports ‘Deadline’.

Stephen Colbert took to his Twitter and shared the news of return with his followers. He wrote, “I’m footloose and Covid free! See you tomorrow (sic).”

As per ‘Deadline’, last week’s cancellation marked the second time the Emmy Award-winning host, Stephen Colbert was forced to call in sick, the first time being on April 21st after Colbert contracted Covid.

Monday’s guests are to include Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Judd Apatow. Rounding out guest appearances for the rest of the week are Ricky Gervais, Secretary Antony Blinken, Zosia Mamet, Mike Myers, Minha Kim, Shaquille O’Neal, Sebastian Stan.

‘Deadline’ further stated that musical performances this week will also include Trombone Shorty on May 17 and Sharon Van Etten on May 20.

