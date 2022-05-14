Independent singer-songwriter Gajendra Verma who has recently sat down for a conversation with his favourite musician Lucky Ali and Mikey McCleary says it was an enriching experience for his creative growth. Gajendra is known for the song ‘Tune Mere Jaana’ followed by ‘Sun Baliye’ with Sonu Kakkar, and several other songs like ‘Ratjage’, ‘Pehla Pyar’, ‘Aaj Phir Se’, ‘Na Hona Tumse Door’ among others.

The young artist sat down with Lucky and joined by Mikey McCleary and had a discussion on music, lyrics, life and beyond.

“I have grown up listening to Lucky Ali’s music, he has been nothing less than that of an inspiration to me. And to finally sit across from him and discuss music with him is nothing but a dream come true,” said Gajendra.

The full episode of the conversation has released on Gajendra‘s official YouTube channel.

Gajendra Verma previously came up with a series of songs titled ‘Summary: A Musical Series’ for the month of love February, believes that social media is a crucial and transparent medium for indie music artists to reach an audience.

The Qyuki’s artist has collaborated with Virtual Planet Music for the five-song musical series, shot-in-Turkey, on YouTube, which is essentially a simple love story with an extraordinary redefinition. The first song ‘Mushkil Badi’, a foot tapping, upbeat number, was released on February 1. Subsequently, the songs ‘Kitna Maza Aayega’, ‘Ratjage’, ‘Pehla Pyar’ have been released in the run-up to Valentine’s Day on February 14, which is when the last song of the musical series ‘Aaj Phir Se’ will be released. The songs capture the mood of the love in a beautiful manner, Gajendra reaches Istanbul and the journey of love kickstarts.

