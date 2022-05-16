Fan Furious On Tom Cruise From Bringing Up Top Gun Maverick During Queen's Celebration
Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies of 2022. Actor Tom Cruise who is going to be leading the movie right now is receiving some brutal slams from the netizens on Twitter after he brought up his movie in an interview during the ongoing special event of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

For the unversed, The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II is celebrated in the Commonwealth on the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth.

Coming back to our topic, Tom Cruise was recently slammed on Twitter for pitching in about his upcoming movie during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which was aired on ITV. The actor was seen in an interview with Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham during the celebration. He said, “Every film I make is important, but this one, people have been asking for decades. For decades I’ve been thinking ‘what could I do?'”.

Well, the netizens on Twitter did not take this kindly and bashed Tom Cruise for bringing up his movie Top Gun: Maverick during the special occasion for the queen. Users took it to their Twitter handles dropping in some harsh remarks on the Mission Impossible actor over his behaviour.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Tom Cruise was seen speaking great words about the Queen as well. He said, “It’s a wonderful event; it’s an honour to be here. It’s a privilege. Of the monarch’s milestone occasion, Tom added: ‘She is just a woman that I greatly admire. She has tremendous devotion and I admire her dignity. I love the history. I have great respect for her. It’s wonderful, I really love the tradition. What a moment!” The actor also said “Presidents, world leaders, people of all walks of life, not just in America but the world, knows dignity and devotion and kindness – something I’ve always felt about her.”

