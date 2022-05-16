Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies of 2022. Actor Tom Cruise who is going to be leading the movie right now is receiving some brutal slams from the netizens on Twitter after he brought up his movie in an interview during the ongoing special event of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

For the unversed, The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II is celebrated in the Commonwealth on the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth.

Coming back to our topic, Tom Cruise was recently slammed on Twitter for pitching in about his upcoming movie during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which was aired on ITV. The actor was seen in an interview with Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham during the celebration. He said, “Every film I make is important, but this one, people have been asking for decades. For decades I’ve been thinking ‘what could I do?'”.

Well, the netizens on Twitter did not take this kindly and bashed Tom Cruise for bringing up his movie Top Gun: Maverick during the special occasion for the queen. Users took it to their Twitter handles dropping in some harsh remarks on the Mission Impossible actor over his behaviour.

Check out some of the tweets below.

why the eff is noted scientologist and crazy person tom cruise on my tv for the jubilee. go away. 🙅🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/nx5kQMIHdf — Chloë 🇺🇦 (@dekashoko) May 15, 2022

Shame on ITV. What has Tom Cruise got to do with the Queen’s Jubilee?

I can’t believe they have got it so wrong. It’s laughable. Vile bunch of luvies. — Janey (@Janey32832583) May 15, 2022

Why is Tom Cruise's new film being promoted on the Queens Platinum Jubilee programme? Why is he even on it? Switching channels. — Garden Centre Brit (@CentreUnionist) May 15, 2022

What Hollywood producer decided it was a good idea to use the Queen’s Jubilee as promo for Top Gun 2? Whoever it was Tom Cruise understood the assignment. https://t.co/No1RHT67lA — A.H.A (@MsHashiAhmed) May 15, 2022

Why the fuck we interviewing Tom Cruise about his career on a show thats to meant to celebrate The Queens Jubilee? I want stuff about The Queen and the royals. Not this shit. #PlatinumJubilee #TheQueen — Daniels mummy ❤🌺 (@NikkiABoleyn) May 15, 2022

why the fuck was tom cruise part of the platinum jubilee ? liz a big fan of top gun or something ? — Carly (@isthatcarly) May 15, 2022

#itv just to remind you the Jubilee celebrations are about celebrating 70 years of the Queen on the throne. Not spending 10 -15 minutes promoting the latest Tom Cruise film. Show some class for once — Andrew Ward (@HoochIpswich) May 15, 2022

This ITV Jubilee Celebration thing is just weird. It's been on half an hour and so far we've had one song, a chat with Omid Djalili, and an interview with Tom Cruise about his new Top Gun movie. What on earth is meant to be happening? I don't get it — Andy (@leedsandyb76) May 15, 2022

Meanwhile, in another interview, Tom Cruise was seen speaking great words about the Queen as well. He said, “It’s a wonderful event; it’s an honour to be here. It’s a privilege. Of the monarch’s milestone occasion, Tom added: ‘She is just a woman that I greatly admire. She has tremendous devotion and I admire her dignity. I love the history. I have great respect for her. It’s wonderful, I really love the tradition. What a moment!” The actor also said “Presidents, world leaders, people of all walks of life, not just in America but the world, knows dignity and devotion and kindness – something I’ve always felt about her.”

