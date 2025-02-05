When Benedict Cumberbatch scored his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kevin Feige stepped up with a tribute that hit harder than a Doctor Strange spell. Feige celebrated the actor’s entire legacy, from Sherlock to Doctor Strange.

Feige got right to it: “You were an amazing Hamlet. You were an incredible Sherlock Holmes. You were the second-best Khan ever…” Okay, there was a slight burn, but it led to the big moment. “But to us, and millions around the globe, you deserve this honor for being the first, the best, the greatest, and the only Doctor Stephen Strange.” Cue applause. Feige made it clear—Cumberbatch was more than just a star; he was the one who defined Strange in a way no one else could.

Cumberbatch crushed his MCU role. After debuting in Doctor Strange (2016), he gave massive hits like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Feige’s words were a nod to how Cumberbatch made Strange an iconic part of the MCU’s fabric.

Before the MCU, Cumberbatch was already flexing with Sherlock, earning critical acclaim and snagging BAFTA nominations. That’s the pedigree that makes a Walk of Fame star justifiable—even before he took on the role of a wizard fighting across the multiverse.

Feige didn’t just highlight Cumberbatch’s acting chops; he also threw in a little MCU insider knowledge. “You become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Feige declared. Anchor of the MCU? It’s no accident that Doctor Strange is positioned at the center of the multiverse madness. As Feige pointed out, Cumberbatch is “the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the multiverse.” That’s no small feat.

If you’re a true MCU fan, you’ll know Feige dropped a big hint here—Doctor Strange isn’t just another hero. He’s the MCU’s Anchor Being. What’s that, you ask? An Anchor Being is a character whose death causes the entire universe to unravel. Feige teased this concept long before Deadpool and Wolverine explored it in their universe. In Feige’s eyes, Strange is the glue holding it all together.

But hold on—enter 2024, when Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman stirs the pot. He calls the Scarlet Witch the absolute Anchor Being, citing Wanda Maximoff’s world-shattering powers. Okay, that’s a fair point. Shakman directed WandaVision, so there might be a slight bias there. Still, this back-and-forth about who truly anchors the MCU shows these characters’ importance.

Feige’s tribute wasn’t just a celebratory moment. It was a spotlight on the crazy journey of Doctor Strange. And that’s a legacy worth honoring.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Dafne Keen Reveals Emotional Reaction To Returning As X-23 In Deadpool & Wolverine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News