Kannada thriller Kantara, which was released last month, is basking in rave reviews from critics as well as from the audience. The film is witnessing an impressive run on the big screen. Amidst this, an incident from a Mangalore theatre during the screening of the film is going viral on social media.

A peculiar video, seemingly from a screening of the Kannada film in Mangalore PVR Mall, is going viral on Twitter. In the video, a woman is seen behaving strangely while watching the film. She could be heard screaming at the top of her lungs while watching the film.

The woman’s strange behaviour led the screening of Kantara halted for half an hour. However, it resumed when the woman regained consciousness. The alleged incident was recorded in a video and was shared on Twitter by a user named Anil Poojary.

The user sharing the video, which seems to be disabled by Twitter, captioned it as “There can’t be any better review than this for Kantara. This Happened Today Premier Show in PVR Mangalore is A must-watch movie that is all about Bhoota Kola. The movie was stopped during the incident and resumed after some time.”

@shetty_rishab Film #Kantara Releasing Tomorrow throughout India There cant be any best review than this for Kantara. This Happened today Premier Show in PVR Mangalore A must watch movie which is all about Bhoota Kola. Movie was stopped during incident and resumed after some time pic.twitter.com/6nZ7uq2vuj — Anil Poojary (@BadBoy64028006) September 30, 2022

The Kannada film, which is headlined by Rishab Shetty, is released at a time when big-budget films like Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Vikram Vedha are making big strides at the box office. Despite this, Kantara has been doing well at the ticket windows. The film’s story follows a generational belief system of indigenous people and their sacred customs in the coastal region in the film. He carefully weaves together popular myths, legends, and superstitions from Karnataka in the flick.

Kantara stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Prakash Thuminad in lead roles. It has been written and directed by Rishab himself. The Kannada film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

