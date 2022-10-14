Shalin Bhanot’s recent mention of his personal life on Bigg Boss 16 has left his ex-wife and actress Dalljiet Kaur upset. In a recent episode of the controversial show, the actor was seen talking about his divorce from the actress to Tina Datta which didn’t go down well with Kaur. Shalin and Dalljiet Kaur ended their 6-year-long marriage on an ugly note. They share a son together who’s now 8 years old.

In the episode, the actor was seen telling Tina that he’s best of friends with his ex-wife and share cordial terms with each other. Expressing his disappointment, Kaur had lambasted him in a Tweet.

Now Dalljiet Kaur has spoken at length about it and stated that during her stint in Bigg Boss she never mentioned their divorce even when it was easy for her to ‘cry and get attention’.

Speaking to ETimes, Dalljiet Kaur said, “More than being upset for calling me his best friend in the house, I didn’t like what he told Tina Datta; that we broke up over a silly issue. I have also been in Bigg Boss (Season 13) and I stayed for 15 days inside the house, but not once did I discuss Shaleen or bring up the topic of our breakup or make a joke about it. He would never have got any calls when I was inside the house. I am getting calls because he chose to speak about our divorce. During my stint with Bigg Boss, it could have been easy for me to cry and get attention, but I never did that.”

Dalljiet Kaur further added that they ain’t best friends but are trying to be cordial because of their son for whom they meet once or Twice a week. “He claimed we are best friends, but ever since we got divorced, we are only trying to be cordial and we happen to meet once or twice in two months because I want Jaden to have a beautiful relationship with him. It is a continuous effort since 2016 to keep the connect cordial and not offend each other.”

While Dalljiet refrained from indulging on their details from the past, she called out Shalin Bhanot for making a ‘mockery’ of their past on national TV.

Dalljiet concluded by saying, “It’s all in the past and I don’t want to bring the past back into our lives. It has taken me seven years to heal and come out a stronger person. I am not saying that when a marriage breaks it is always the man’s fault, it could be the woman’s fault too. But Shalin needs to understand that he can’t go on national television and make a mockery of our past. I understand he is in the Bigg Boss personal details come out, but he needs to give it some dignity and stay away from it. I want destiny to give him a second chance and I want that we both move on in our lives and focus on other things than going back to our past.”

