A lover boy, a news anchor, a ghost buster and many more, Kartik Aaryan will be now seen in and as ‘Freddy’ along with Alaya F. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik in a never seen before avatar. The film will soon release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nation’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, talking about his association with Disney+ Hotstar, said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I’m looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar.”

Stay tuned #ReadyForFreddy on Disney+ Hotstar!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Must Read: Shekhar Kapur Recalls His Experience With Racism As He Congratulates Rishi Sunak On Becoming Britain’s 57th Prime Minister

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram