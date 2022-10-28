Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a monochrome shirtless picture on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Salman, who is recovering from dengue, took to Instagram to treat his fans and followers with a new picture.

With the image, Salman Khan wrote: “Happy bhai dooj.”

Check out the post shared by Salman Khan below:

Salman is currently hosting the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. He recently took a break as he was diagnosed with dengue. Filmmaker Karan Johar stepped into his shoes to take forward the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, which also stars Katrina Kaif. He also has ‘Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan which will witness Shehnaaz Gill make her Bollywood debut.

Recently Salman Khan was also seen at the birthday bash of his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. Sonakshi Sinha, Shehnaaz Gill. Siddharth Nigam were amongother attendees.

