Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey passed away and the Bollywood superstar paid an emotional tribute to him.

Pandey was a body double to the actor in films such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ among 50 other movies. According to media reports, he passed away on Friday after suferring a cardiac arrest.

Salman shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 2015 film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ directed by Kabir Khan. In the image, he is seen posing with Pandey with “RIP” written.

Alongside the picture, Salman wrote a thank you note to Pandey for being with him. He wrote: “Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u #RIP #SagarPandey.”

On the acting front, Salman will be seen in the third installment of ‘Tiger’. He will also be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan.’

Earlier, in the first promo, Salman Khan turned into Gabbar Singh, the iconic role played by Amjad Khan in the 1975 action film ‘Sholay’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan.

He repeated the popular dialogue from the film in a different way and said: “50-50 kos door jab bachcha raat ko royega to maa kahegi, beta so ja varna Bigg Boss aa jayega (Even 50 km away, when a child will cry at night, the mother will say, ‘go to sleep or Bigg Boss will come’).”

