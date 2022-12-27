Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday.

Home Ministry officials described the meeting as a courtesy call. In recent days, Siddiqui has also met ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Haddi, in which he plays a role of transgender. His look from the film had intrigued the viewers. Speaking about the same, he said that he is a hungry artiste and makes it a point to push the boundaries.

Recently, the makers of ‘Haddi’ shared a transformation video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui getting into the skin of his character through the use of prosthetics. The timelapse video shows the actor glued to his chair for close to three hours for the long and tedious process of make-up.

‘Haddi’ will release on Zee Studios in 2023.

