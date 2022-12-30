Kamaal R Khan aka KRK never minces his words while sharing his opinion and by now, we’re very well aware of that. After bashing Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar like anything, he’s now targeting Ranveer Singh over his disastrous box office run. He claims that Ranveer stole Sushant Singh Rajput’s opportunities and is now facing karma. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, reportedly Sushant was the first choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. However, due to unknown reasons, he had to turn down the film, which eventually went to Ranveer. And as we all know, from Ram Leela onwards, Ranveer became a rising star and highly popular among the masses.

KRK has made a video in which he claims that Sushant Singh Rajput had requested Aditya Chopra to release him from the contract so he could accept Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. But Sushant’s request was denied and the role went to Ranveer Singh on Chopra’s suggestion. Post that, Ranveer did two more films with Bhansali and attained stardom. He now accuses Aditya and Ranveer of spoiling Sushant’s career.

KRK further adds that Ranveer Singh is now suffering due to his karma as he stole Sushant Singh Rajput’s opportunities. He feels that after giving three back-to-back flops with 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will also fail at the box office.

In a video, KRK says, “Aaj Ranveer Singh double dholki ka haal ye hogaya hai ki woh Vivek Oberoi se bhi bada flop actor maana ja raha hai. Ranveer ki aane waali koi filmein chalni hi nahiye kyuki kisiko dekhni hi nahi hai uss bhaand ki film.”

Check out the video below:

