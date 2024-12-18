Theresa Nist has not used any dating apps since her split from Gerry Turner, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting approached by men younger than her son.

In an interview with People Magazine, the ‘Golden Bachelor’ star shared that while she does receive messages on Instagram, the ages of these men are often surprising. “They’re so young that they’re younger than my son!” she said.

Theresa Nist is Surprised at How Persistent Young Men Can Be

Nist expressed her amazement at how determined younger men can be, sharing that they continue to pursue her despite her lack of interest. She laughed as she mentioned some of them are as young as 33.

The reality TV star also revealed that she would be open to dating someone who is ‘maybe 10 years younger’ than her.

“To me, age, it doesn’t matter up to a point, [But] too young, we are just not culturally the same, we didn’t experience the same things growing up, the same music, the same movies. It’s hard to have a conversation. And I don’t think that anything is too old,” she said. “It’s just your energy. It’s who you are basically.”

Theresa Nist Hasn’t Been on Any Dates Since Her Divorce

Nist disclosed that despite being open to finding love again, she has not been on any dates since finalizing her divorce from Turner in June.

She explained that although she has been asked out, she has declined, as she is more certain about what she wants and doesn’t want to waste anyone’s time. Still, she expressed that she does want to be with someone.

“I think life is so much better when you’re with someone, but I know that it’s even hard for young people to find people. Imagine how much harder it gets … I’m 71. That number scares people,” Nist said.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner Got Engaged in November Last Year

During the inaugural season of ABC’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ in 2023, Nist and Turner captured viewers’ hearts as they fell in love. The couple became engaged in November 2023 during the finale and tied the knot two months later in a televised special. However, just three months into their marriage, they announced their divorce.

Turner revealed the following month that he had been diagnosed with incurable bone marrow cancer just weeks before their separation, though Nist emphasized that his diagnosis did not influence their decision to part ways.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Florence Pugh Sheds Light On ‘Exhausting’ Industry & Breaking Stereotypes: “I’d Made A Massive Mistake”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News