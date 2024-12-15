Yes! Dwayne Johnson told Rolling Stone, he doesn’t want to bring real-life sadness into his movies. “Life brings that s— — I don’t want it in my movies. When the credits roll, I want to feel great.”

The original ending saw George, the mutated giant ape with a deep bond to Johnson’s character, sacrifice himself to stop the other infected monsters. But Johnson wasn’t having it. “This is a movie! There’s a crocodile the size of a football stadium – we’re not making Saving Private Ryan, we’re making Rampage.” In short, he wanted a win. And with his star power, he got one. In the revised version, George survives.

This wasn’t just about Johnson’s love for happy endings. It was about loyalty to his audience. “I have a relationship with an audience around the world,” he explained. Johnson had built a global trust with fans who expected to leave his movies feeling empowered and entertained. Without a happy ending, he felt that trust would be broken.

Johnson’s insistence highlighted how crucial his name is to box office success. Rampage became a global hit, grossing over $148M worldwide on a $120M budget. Despite being an adaptation of a video game with a giant gorilla at its core, the movie soared. Johnson’s ability to draw audiences globally was evident, proving he was still one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

Let’s zoom out: Dwayne Johnson isn’t just about Rampage. In 2017, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle blew expectations, grossing $1B worldwide—beating Spider-Man: Homecoming. Plus, The Fate of the Furious hit over $1.2B globally. Why does he keep winning? Versatility.

In the past decade, he’s been an action star (San Andreas), a comedy lead (Central Intelligence), and a Disney voiceover pro (Moana). From wrestling fame to blockbuster dominance, Johnson brings charisma and commitment to every project.

In a Hollywood where IP often trumps star power, Dwayne Johnson still reigns. He’s one of the few who can guarantee a hit just with his name. Whether it’s Skyscraper, Jungle Cruise, or playing Black Adam in the DC universe, Johnson’s projects feel like sure bets.

Johnson wasn’t just a star; he became a guarantee.

