In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope confessed everything to her father, Deacon. She told him about Liam’s confession that he still has feelings for her, and it’s no surprise that he is quite clearly team Liam. Will she listen to her father and end her engagement with Carter now?

The conflict, the tension, the feelings, the guilt, and the drama will explode quite soon with wedding bells and potential pregnancies. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 28, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Will going to Sheila, desperate to put together his memories. His party at Deacon’s restaurant was supposed to celebrate his promotion at Forrester Creations and to enjoy with his girlfriend, Electra. But things took a dark turn for Will that night due to Luna.

She spiked his drink, and in his haze, she wore a mask, pretending to be Electra. She then r*ped him and sneaked off before getting caught. The next day, Will woke up with a few memories of the previous night. Later, he found out that it wasn’t Electra, thus making him guilty about the events.

His memories are a blur, and he cannot seem to figure out who the woman was. Will feels ashamed that he slept with someone he thought was Electra, but turned out to be someone else. He is trying to figure out who it was, but to no avail. Will is desperate to search for some answers about the same.

Especially now that he is getting text messages from an unknown number claiming to be their secret admirer and reminding him of the night together, Will has decided to take matters into his own hands and is looking for Sheila in the hopes that she will help him remember what happened that night.

Sheila knows what exactly happened that night, but will she tell Will the truth, or will she hide it to protect Luna? After all, nobody except Sheila and Li knows that Luna is alive and not dead as previously proclaimed. How will this change things for Will? When will he confess the truth to Electra?

Will that be the end of their romance, or will Electra see that Will was the victim in this whole situation? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to know more details.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Gabi Takes Matters Into Her Hands, Philip & Belle Bond, While Sarah Vents To Marlena

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News