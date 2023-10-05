Pamela Anderson has revealed her makeup free style is “all about self-acceptance”.

The 56-year-old former Playboy model has made waves recently by stepping out rocking a more natural look, and she is focused on herself rather than trying to impress anybody else.

She told i-D magazine: “It’s all about self-acceptance.

“This is the chapter of my life I’m trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders…

“I’m dressing for me now, not for everybody else.”

It’s not always easy, but the former ‘Baywatch‘ icon – who became a global sex symbol on the 1990s show – has revealed how she gives herself confidence boosts during moments of self doubt.

She added: “You just have to understand that you’re good enough and that you are beautiful.

“I like to say the word, ‘life-ing’ instead of aging. Chasing youth is just futile.”

Last month, Pamela revealed her decision to embrace a fresh faced style came after her breakup artist Alexis Vogel died from breast cancer in 2019.

She told Elle: “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

She described the minimalist look at “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too”, and it goes well with her longstanding outlook on life.

Pamela Anderson explained: “I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing.

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older.

“And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really… what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

