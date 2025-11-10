Regretting You is holding strong at the box office, especially in North America. The film landed in 2nd place in the domestic box office rankings on its third three-day weekend in North America. Globally, it is also edging closer to the $100 million milestone, but before that, it will achieve its break-even target. Therefore, the film is expected to emerge as a box office success. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Romantic dramas are challenging, and when they resonate with viewers, they become commercial successes. It seems people are also enjoying the fresh pairing of McKenna Grace and Mason Thames. They are young and make a beautiful pair on screen. The film was made on a moderate budget of $30 million and has already earned double the production cost.

Regretting You’s box office collection after the third weekend in North America

The Colleen Hoover adaptation, Regretting You, collected a solid $7.1 million on its third weekend at the domestic box office. It only dropped by 8.6% from last weekend, showcasing its stronghold at the domestic box office. After 17 days of release, the romance drama has hit the $38.59 million cume at the domestic box office.

Inches closer to the $100 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the film’s overseas collection has reached $32.4 million after its third three-day weekend. It collected $5.7 million this weekend across 57 overseas markets. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the film has hit $70.99 million, thus edging closer to the $100 million mark.

Less than $6 million away from achieving the break-even target

According to several media reports, Regretting You was made on a production cost of $30 million, which makes it a moderately budgeted film. According to industry standards, it must earn 2.5 times the production cost to break even at the box office. Therefore, the romance drama is around $5 million away from achieving that, and from that point onwards, it will count profits.

Directed by The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone, Regretting You was released in theaters on October 24.

Box Office Summary

North America – $38.5 million

International – $32.4 million

Worldwide – $70.9 million

