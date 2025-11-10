Leonardo DiCaprio’s political thriller, One Battle After Another, maintains strong legs at the international box office, yet falls short of achieving its last major target worldwide: the $200 million mark. The film is not spending much time in cinemas, and it is already nearing the end of its theatrical run. It is likely to decline further as Predator: Badlands has launched with strong numbers, drawing more people towards it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie will undoubtedly end its run before the $250 million mark worldwide. According to reports, it is set to release on digital platforms later this month, which will further slow down its box office run. It is a critically acclaimed movie that has earned praise from even the legendary director Steven Spielberg. He noted, “There is more action in the first hour of this than in every other film you’ve ever directed put together. Everything is really incredible. This is such a concoction of things that are so bizarre, and at the same time, so relevant, that I think they have become increasingly more relevant than perhaps even when you finished the screenplay and assembled your cast and crew and began production,” as per CBR.

One Battle After Another’s box office collection in North America after its 7th weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, One Battle After Another lost 501 theaters in North America this past week. The movie collected $870k across 403 theaters on its seventh weekend at the domestic box office, with a 27% decline from the previous weekend. This shows its stronghold at the domestic box office, and with that, the box office collection has hit $69.35 million.

Misses the $200 million milestone worldwide

The film earned $2.6 million on its seventh weekend at the overseas box office, with a 48% drop. After 45 days of release, the international box office collection of the film has reached $127.4 million across 76 overseas markets. Combining the domestic and the overseas grosses, the worldwide collection of the film stands at $196.75 million. It has thus once again missed the $200 million milestone worldwide.

As of now, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s political thriller is expected to eventually cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. As of now, the movie is tracking to earn between $200 million and $215 million in its global run. One Battle After Another, released on September 26, is reportedly scheduled to be available on digital platforms on November 20.

Box Office Summary

North America – $69.3 million

International – $127.4 million

Worldwide – $196.7 million

