A globally acclaimed mystery thriller series is closing in on an incredible milestone – hitting the 100 million views benchmark on Netflix. Keeping millions of viewers across the globe glued to their screens, the series has quietly become one of the most-watched non-English shows ever on the streaming platform. The show boasts a charming lead, a taut screenplay, and clever twists across its thrilling three-season run.

Can you guess which show it is? We are talking about the slick and suspenseful series Lupin. According to Netflix’s official website, Lupin: Part 1 boasts an impressive 995 million views on the platform. It’s trailing behind only three titles on Netflix in the top 10 most popular non-English shows globally – Squid Game Season 1, Squid Game Season 2, and Money Heist Part 4. Read on to find out more about the show and why it deserves to be on your watchlist.

Lupin Plot

The heist mystery thriller series features Omar Sy in the role of Assane Diop, a gentleman thief and a master of disguise in modern-day Paris. After his father is accused of a crime he did not commit and eventually dies, Assane makes it his mission many years later to avenge the injustice caused by a wealthy and influential family. Using his skills and charm, he pulls off elaborate heists while staying one step ahead of the cops and powerful enemies. The series was created by George Kay and François Uzan.

Lupin – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

Lupin garnered rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Overall, the series holds a brilliant critics’ score of 98% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Part 1’s critics’ consensus on the site reads, “Omar Sy effortlessly hits every mark in Lupin, an engrossing espionage thriller that lives up to its source material and then some.” Moreover, the BAFTA-nominated series has received an impressive user rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb. If you still haven’t, we recommend streaming the must-watch show on Netflix.

Lupin Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of this gripping mystery-thriller series, featuring Omar Sy’s charismatic lead, a glimpse of the heists, and the stunning Paris backdrop.

