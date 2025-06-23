Netflix has added all six seasons of Animal Kingdom, and it’s already becoming one of those shows people can’t stop watching. The old fans are diving back in from the beginning, while new viewers are getting hooked fast.

Animal Kingdom: Crime Family Drama Based On A True Story

The series, based on a 2010 Australian film, takes place in Southern California and centers around 17-year-old Joshua ‘J’ Cody, who, after losing his mother to a drug overdose, moves in with a family he barely knows. They live big and run a criminal operation that keeps them all in business.

At the head of it is his grandmother, Janine ‘Smurf’ Cody, who pulls every string. As J finds himself deeper in the family’s world, he learns loyalty and survival come at a price. Heists, trafficking, and dirty money become his new reality as he tries to find his place in this dangerous setup.

Strong Ratings Back The Hype Of Animal Kingdom

The series originally aired between 2016 and 2022, stacking up 75 episodes, per Unilad. Now that it’s on Netflix in the US, the hype is back, with many calling it a hidden gem. Some had never heard of it until now, while others are rewatching and saying it’s even better the second time around.

One tweeted, “If yall never seen #AnimalKingdom on Netflix you’re missing out! Why yall ain’t tell me this series was this good! Omg im hooked.” Another added, “Just finished Animal Kingdom on Netflix—can’t believe I slept on this masterpiece. Totally addicting. Smurf might be the worst mom in TV history. Pope… wow. I’m having withdrawals and will definitely rewatch.”

If yall never seen #AnimalKingdom on Netflix you’re missing out! Why yall ain’t tell me this series was this good! Omg im hooked 🫢 pic.twitter.com/YVwOdQ1wlS — EriTron_Jo😬 (@erion_jordan) June 20, 2025

Just finished Animal Kingdom on Netflix—can’t believe I slept on this masterpiece. Totally addicting. Smurf might be the worst mom in TV history. Pope… wow. I’m having withdrawals and will definitely rewatch. 🔥 #animalkingdom pic.twitter.com/GbXsAsq1aA — Andrea Lynn (@nyebaby76) June 19, 2025

Someone else wrote, “animal kingdom on netflix? is this a sign to rewatch just to watch the last season,” while another said, “Its about time my favorite show came to Netflix. I actually started watching it again. If u need a good drama/crime show that has 6 seasons, watch this and thank me later #Netflix #AnimalKingdom”

animal kingdom on netflix? is this a sign to rewatch just to watch the last season pic.twitter.com/iL5paP7gwh — ℝ𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕝𝕝✰ (@ramallszn) June 6, 2025

Its about time my favorite show came to Netflix. I actually started watching it again. If u need a good drama/crime show that has 6 seasons, watch this and thank me later 🔥🔥 #Netflix #AnimalKingdom pic.twitter.com/wXXthFmkmn — 🌴pinkypalm🌴 (@pinkypalmXo) June 17, 2025

With a strong 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.2 rating on IMDb, Animal Kingdom is proving why it deserves a place on your watchlist. All six seasons are now streaming on Netflix US.

