Ever since Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in the alleged p*rnography case, he has become a butt of jokes. Netizens on Twitter has been sharing memes at his expense. Now politician Raj Thackeray has also taken a dig at him.

Kundra is alleged to have lured several women into making p*rnography under the pretext of offering them web series. The videos were later uploaded on platforms such as Hot Hit, Nuefliks and HotShots. He was the key conspirator in the 11 arrests made by the Mumbai police.

A video is now going viral, wherein Maharashtra Navanirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was seen taking a dig at Raj Kundra when he was surrounded by photographers at his office. In the video, he was heard saying in Marathi, “Have you taken all the shots from my ears, nose to my hair? I am not Raj Kundra to give a shot.”

An Indian Express report had revealed that Raj Kundra is linked to at least four other p*rnographic apps apart from Hotshots. Mumbai Police is investigating the alleged porn scandal case. An investigating officer has revealed to the publication, “After Hotshots was removed from Apple and Google Play stores, we believe he set up a few other apps. We are now investigating it.”

Mumbai Police had also conducted a raid at Shilpa Shetty‘s husband’s office in Andheri last week wherein a concealed cupboard was found. Several files were recovered and have been sent for auditing. The Times Of India report quoted an official as saying, “We have brought these files, which will be studied by the forensic auditing team. We are sending eight servers seized from Kundra’s office for forensic analysis as prima facie we have found pornographic data deleted after the police busted the racket in February.”

