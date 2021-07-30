Advertisement

Raj Kundra’s arrest and investigation painting him as the prime suspect for the creation and distribution of p*rnographic content, has put his family in the eye of the storm. Since his arrest, a lot has been said about his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty in the media. Owing to this incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory content against her, the actress approached the Bombay HC.

The hearing of the case was held today, and as per reports, the judge has said that the materials published weren’t defamatory as police sources gave it. With that, the judgment also stated that certain content be taken down. Read all about the case below.

As reported by LiveLaw, Justice Gautam S. Patel has granted certain reliefs to the defendant media houses and publications in this case filed by Shilpa Shetty. He said, “The line between freedom of press & right to privacy will have to be balanced. It is possible that freedom of speech may have to be narrowly tailored. But it is not possible to ignore the constitutional pinning of privacy nor to say that if a person is a public figure, that person is deemed to have sacrificed his right to privacy.”

Justice Gautam S Patel further added that no publications should be involved with publishing news about Shilpa Shetty as a parent to minor children. It said that even though she is a public figure, it does not mean that she has sacrificed her privacy.

The judge preceding the case also added that “Reporting of something that the Crime Branch said or a police source said, is never defamatory. That’s never defamation.” He also stated that some of the issues the case raised would require a closer scrutiny as it is not possible to say if all the statements by all the defendants are of the same defamatory stature.”

Shilpa Shetty files a defamation case against 29 media houses, publications and platforms, including several websites, NDTV, Free Press Journal, Clapping Hands Private Limited, PeepingMoon.com, Facebook, Instagram, Google and more. As per the ruling, interim reliefs have been granted against three respondents- Capital TV -a channel from Uttar Pradesh, Heena Kumawat – an individual claiming to be a friend of Shetty and Shudh Manoranjan – a YouTube channel.

