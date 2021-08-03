Advertisement

Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) in its upcoming episode will pay a tribute to Hindi Cinema’s legendary Actor- Dilip Kumar. Read on for all the details on the upcoming episode.

Taarak Mehta pens an article on the iconic actor of the Hindi Film Industry which receives much appreciation from readers. Purush Mandal has gathered at Taarak Mehta’s house and after reading through the article, praise him for the great piece he has penned and their mind trails back to the many memorable moments of Dilip Saab’s cinematic journey.

On Champaklal’s request, Jethalal even enacts an iconic scene from Mughal-e-Azam which receives applause from everyone present. The evening concludes on a melodious note with everyone singing a few of Dilip Kumar’s most memorable songs.

Dilip Kumar passed away on 7th July, 2021. The veteran star suffered prolonged illness and passed away due to cardiac arrest.

