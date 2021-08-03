Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi is currently winning hearts with her spectacular performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It’s just been a few weeks and she’s already been tagged as the ‘Magar Rani.’ Fans have been excited to see her next move on Television. She was approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain opposite Nakuul Mehta but rejected the offer. The actress was trolled for a week over the same!

Recently, Divyanka confirmed being offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress even revealed that she had done a look test for it. However, she along with her family felt that her pairing with Nakuul Mehta wouldn’t be a great combination. Hence, she opted out of the project politely.

Despite being so positive about everything, Divyanka Tripathi was massively trolled. Certain Nakuul Mehta fans took offence while several were simply angry about her rejecting the show. Trolls took over the comments section of her Instagram posts and on Twitter.

Divyanka Tripathi still has a super classy way of dealing with it all. She took to her Instagram and spoke about the ‘trolling week’ as she wrote, “Celebrating my #TrollingWeek & #NewConflictEveryday Flustered me: tries to find reasons. Evolved Me: 1) I thank them for giving me a perspective.🧐 2) I respect them for being so passionate about something to fight for.”

Diyanka Tripathi continued, “3) My belief in Karma is further reinstated as the result of good deeds is generally positive.😇 4) I wake up matured with more experiences.😎 So LET’S NACHO 😉💃 #ThankYou (Disclaimer: This is for finding myself in centre of a ‘few confusions’ since a week. Got baffled by consecutive events but wanted to share how self evolving it can be.)”

Check out the post below:

More power to Divyanka Tripathi for not letting the negativity take over!

