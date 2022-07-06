COLORS’ stunt-based show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has become a household name of action and adventure on Indian television on the back of its spine-chilling stunts and non-stop entertainment. Every season of this franchise has floored fans with its power-packed new stunts that will give you goosebumps. And Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 creates palpable excitement amongst the viewers.

Here are five reasons why you must watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

Rohit Shetty’s charismatic hosting

The demigod of action Rohit Shetty has charmed one and all with his impactful hosting in this show. The ace filmmaker’s hilarious banter with the contestants effortlessly break the tension, and his constant mentoring helps them defeat all their fears and insecurities as they take on the dreadful stunts. Determined to bring something different to the viewers every season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will see Rohit Shetty with some new tricks up his sleeve.

Promising contestants

This season has a terrific line-up of contestants that includes several popular faces from television and social media. Apart from battling each other during the stunts, the contestants share great chemistry together. ‘BIGG BOSS 15’ stars Pratik and Nishant have set ‘bromance goals’ with friendship; whereas Rajiv Adatia brings his own touch of humour that will tickle your funny bones. Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair, who share a great bond and have tremendous popularity on social media, are treating their fans by giving them a glimpse of their time in Cape Town on social media.

Desi boys Tushar Kalia and Mohit Malik are turning up the heat by giving each other ‘kaante ki takkar’ in every stunt. Rubina Dilaik known as RubiMa on the show will keep the viewers filled with her ‘gyaan’. Other celebrities Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande, Aneri Vajani will keep the viewers entertained with their non-stop masti, whereas Sriti Jha and Tushar Kalia will continue to impress one and all by demonstrating their amazing slacklining and dancing skills respectively. Although they will share a great bond together, none of them will back down when it comes to facing each other head-on in every stunt.

Out-of-the-box stunts

To match the steep expectations of fans, the show unveils a series of new breath-taking stunts every year. The contestants will not just have to go through but also overcome every ‘khatra’ across the land, water, air, animals and more in all kinds of stunt variations; and Cape Town is perfectly suited to host these stunts owing to its scenic terrain. Getting to witness hatke stunts in every passing season thus makes ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ a treat that never ends.

Mesmerizing shoot locations

To capture the real essence of adventure, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team loves the most beautiful spots to film the episodes and this time it’s being shot in the beautiful locales of Cape Town, South Africa. The attractive visuals of the stunt locations set the right tone as contestants take on all kinds of frightening stunts. From beaches to dockyards to safaris to city landscapes, this show will explore all dimensions of adventure in Cape Town as well.

The non-stop entertainment and display of various emotions

The very nature of this show is to ensure that the wave of entertainment keeps on flowing throughout the season. Viewers will feel the adrenaline surging as they watch the contestants experience various emotions of the contestants, like the Darr before taking on the ‘Dare’. They will also get to see their dedication as the contestants will have to showcase a lot of Jigar and Himmat to tread through the Khatras. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is also the ideal example of what a healthy competition looks like. Watching each and every one bond as a family as the season goes on gives viewers a warm experience in the midst of thrill and excitement.

