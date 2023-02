Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam have joined co-contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in the finale week of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

In the episode, the voice of Bigg Boss announced nominations between the existing teams in the house — Mandali and Priyanka Chahar, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. In the task, the housemate had to make a total of 27 minutes of time while talking to designer Ken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First went Archana where Ken interacts with her and she is shown tweets shared by the fans and after a while is asked to count and put nomination names in the box at the given time. Later, Sumbul is called, who took more time than the others.

Once the task was over, the voice of Bigg Boss said that Sumbul and Shalin were the important contestants for the nomination and due to them one of the teams won and the other lost.

Sumbul took 17 minutes and Shalin took just 7 minutes. His team was much closer to 27 minutes. The Mandli were left shocked and upset with Sumbul.

The final score of the task for the Mandli team was 36 minutes while Team B took 34 seconds so Team B won the task.

Currently, those who are nominated, include Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur and Sumbul.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik Gets Angry, Annoyed About Sajid Khan Writing ‘I Love Tatti’ On His Back: “My Mother Was Very Angry… My Father…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News