Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fan following and there’s no denying to that. The actress rose to fame with her stint in TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 and made a special place in everyone’s hearts with her adorable antics. Apart from many other things what also got Sana famous was her world-famous dialogue “Tauda Kutta Kutta, Sadaa Kutta Tommy”. However, now Punjabi comedian and actor Gurpreet Ghuggi has claimed that it’s a dialogue he wrote for Carry On Jatt but got famous after Shehnaaz said it on Bigg Boss.

After becoming an internet sensation, the actress is now set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge in Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ka Jaan.

In the video, Gurpreet Ghuggi is heard saying in Punjabi, “There are films I have written myself but when someone asks me to say a dialogue suddenly, then I fail to recall any. There are many one-liners that become popular. There’s one said by Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss that became very famous. But the film came out in 2013. It was in Carry on Jatta, and I had told this to Gippy Grewal, ‘Sada Kutta Kutta, Tuhada Kutta Tommy’.”

Soon after the video surfaced, Sana’s fans slammed him for thinking she took the credit. Many said they didn’t know about the same until Shehnaaz Gill said on Bigg Boss 13.

Reacting to the same, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans came out in her defence. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Punjabi industry never supported her, and never will. Rakho credit ,hume kya Puri duniya ko pata kiska dialogue hai.” While another wrote, “She never said that it’s her own she has said that it’s very famous in Punjab but it got viral bcz of Shehnaaz though she doesn’t take any credit #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz.”

A third user wrote, “If she didn’t say it, most of us wouldn’t have known anything about it & the movie in question. She never claimed it was her invention. But only becos of her most of us now know something about the Punjabi entertainment industry. We didn’t know about it before. Credit goes to her.”

“Hume toh pata bhi nhi tha aisa koi dialogue bhi he but shehnaazgill jise way me bola like the way she is talking dialogue woh logo ko jyada pasand aaya ye dialogue line ke wajah se nhi toh sirf shehnaazgill aur yashraj ke music ke wajah se famous hua he,” read fourth comment.

A fifth user said, “All respect to ghuggi ji. We never saw the 2013 film which he mentioned but yeh dialogue I’ve been hearing since as long as I can remember. And now it’s famous because how she said it and than how YM made a song on it and nowadays I’m seeing it printed on tshirts as well.” Check out a few more reactions below:

This is not even Ghuggi's line … It is Punjabi Akhaan if u know ur culture… It got famous due to her way of saying it — ✨Ryka B✨ (@Ryka62) January 31, 2023

Twaddi film 2013 me aayi or dialogue 2020 me pta lga waahh esme aapka koi role nhi sahab dialogue #ShehnaazGill ne bola tab hit hua to aap kis bat ka credit le rho baaji 🙄🙄 What a Boring day,kutta Tommy,jindgi kitnek din he yr or baki bhut sare words he jo sana se hit huye 🙄 — angel❤️ (@Siddhupatel82) January 31, 2023

Guys, I am a punjabi, and it's very common dialogue in normal life… but shehnaaz made it famous by saying in big boss. — Peace matters✨Humari jaan Shehnaaz (@Anu93480876) January 31, 2023

All respect to ghuggi ji…. We never saw the 2013 film which he mentioned but yeh dialogue I've been hearing since as long as I can remember. And now it's famous because how she said it and than how YM made a song on it and nowadays I'm seeing it printed on tshirts as well. — Sara🇮🇳 || SHEHNUARY ♥✨ || (@SaraSangha) January 31, 2023

Yes true but she never took credit for that but the fact that she made it famous — Kamal📖 (@akh_kashni) January 31, 2023

Kisne bigg Boss mei ek word bola oooo myyy gooodddd meri movie se liya hai…dumb — Maryada Kothari (@MaryadaKothari) January 31, 2023

Sorry ? Shehnaaz Gill ne jis Andaaz Mai ye Dialogue bola uski wjh se ye famous hua… POORA DILOGUE YE HAI " MERI KOI FEELING NAHI HAI KYA KARU MAI MAR JAU" ISME Asal mai to ye line famous hui…☝️ — Sana 💥 (@hahahahahur) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz Gill is also expected to join Nikkhil Advani’s cast co-starring, Vaani Kapoor.

