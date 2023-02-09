Iulia Vantur may be a Romanian television presenter, model and host but she has successfully made a name for herself in India too. The beauty who has spent nearly a decade in the country recently unveiled a new single titled Raat Baki and it’s being loved by many.

During our recent exclusive conversation with Iulia, we asked the Romanian beauty about her recent visit to the Bigg Boss 16 sets and who she’s rooting for to lift the trophy this weekend. Scroll below to know her pics and what she has to say about the controversial show that has been hosted by Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Farah Khan this season.

While chatting with Iulia Vantur about her recent single Raat Baki, we also asked her about Bigg Boss 16 – given she visited the show to promote the song, and who is her top 2 favourites there. Answering us about her favs, the ‘Seeti Maar’ singer said, “ It’s always fun to go to the Bigg Boss house and it’s so entertaining. And Karan (Johar) is amazing, he’s such a good host and I really like him and he was really fun. And it was fun to see the contestants dancing = they were so good, so talented. One after another they were impressing me. And the boys were so good. Incredible. It was really, really fun to be there.”

Continuing talking about Bigg Boss 16 and who deserves the trophy, Iulia Vantur continued, “Now about favourites… I can’t tell you which one is my favourite.” She added, “I think all of them, they deserve to be respected because they reached so far. They have been away from their families, their encironment, from their freedom actually for so long and to make it till here is a big thing. But of course it’s a contest and you known the best has to win, and I don’t know who the audience love…”

On being asked to give two names if she didn’t want to give one, Iulia said, “Top 2… Ok. My top two is Salman Khan and Karan Johar.” Well… On us pointing out that this season saw Farah Khan too as a host, Ms Vantur was quick to change her answer and said, “Oh My God! No. My top 2 I can’t say that.” She then added, “My top 3. I’ll take the lady first, Farah, Salman and Karan – not in the order, the order you decide.”

When we complimented Iulia Vantur on tactfully avoiding picking her Bigg Boss 16 favourite contestant, she said, “That I’ll let you know when I vote”

