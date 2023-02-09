TV’s most-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been mired in controversies and how! Recently, the show was in news for reportedly not clearing the dues of Shailesh Lodha, who quit the show mid-way without bidding a proper goodbye to the makers. However later, the team released an official statement and said otherwise. While we have seen many faces come and go, , Priya Ahuja Rajda, who played Rita Reporter in the show has made a shocking comment on her exit from the show. Read on.

For the unversed, Priya’s husband Malav Rajda quit the show after directing it for 14 years. However later it was said that influenced by her husband’s decision she might quit the show as well, but here’s the truth.

Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Rita Reporter has been MIA for quite some time. While many thought that she had made a swift exit from the show, she recently made a shocking revelation about the same. In her recent interview, she revealed that she was told that she will be required as per the storyline and as of now she isn’t required.

Speaking to ETimes, Priya Ahuja Rajda said, “I haven’t quit the show. I haven’t shot for it in a while because I was told that as per the storyline, my character Rita is not required right now. In the future, whenever they call me to shoot, I will do it.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, when she was asked if her absence had anything to do with her husband and the show’s former director Malav Rajda she denied it.

Priya Ahuja Rajda said, “This show has given Malav and me a lot in our careers. Things started getting better on the work front for me after I did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the same holds true for Malav. He is also thankful for what the show has given him. And we met on the show, so that makes it even more special for us.”

Well, after hearing it from the horse’s mouth, we already can’t wait for Rita reporter aka Priya Ahuja Rajda’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Can you?

