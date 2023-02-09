Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding added to the list of marriage goals for the world of the internet. Not only, the world loved their new journey, but many netizens also made memes around the wedding. The newly-weds won hearts with their dreamy wedding, they might host wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, as per reports.

The wedding post with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” garnered over 13 million likes so far, beating the record set for Vicky Katrina’s wedding. Their new photo became a topic of discussion on the internet and many also suggested what the newlywed couple should do!

Advertisement

Advertisement

TMKOC_Neela Film Productions Instagram account posted a photo from Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding mandap where they are looking at each other. The text written on the photo says, ‘Chalo ab sath me baith kar Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dekhenge’.

The meme related to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding that was posted on Instagram has reached over 80k likes and many are commenting on their thoughts! Check out the photo below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

On reacting to the photo, a user commented, “Purane episodes likhna bhul gaye”, as many audiences still admire the old episodes of TMKOC. Another user added, “Comedy lockdown ke baad se wapas hi ni aayi h lgta h abhi bhi quarantine m hai.”

Another also asked the makers to bring back the old cast and said, “purane character ko wapas laao🙂Story m bewjha ka timepaas hta kr comedy daalo”.

From the series, Popat Lal’s shadi has been a major concern for everyone. A user commented on the same and said, “Popat lal ki bhi saadi karva do😂😂”

“Ye naye episodes dekh ke kahin divorce na de de”, said another and we wish something like this does not happen.

While interacting with the media for the photos, Kiara Advani flaunted her pink choodha, sindoor, and mangal sutra as she and Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance as a married couple.

Let us know what do you think!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Hits Back At Prakash Raj For Calling The Kashmir Files A ‘Nonsense’ Film: “It’s Given Sleepless Nights To Urban Naxals …”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News