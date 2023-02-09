Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying success with his movie, Pathaan is considered to be the king of romance for the generation. Not only has the actor given love tips to youngsters, but he has also proved how one can win hearts through sheer generosity and kindness. But what if someone says, he was once “protective like a dog” for his wife Gauri Khan? Read on!

The world has always admired SRK as the icon of romance. Many also know the struggle that he had to go through to get real love in his life when he wanted to get married to Gauri Khan. However, the actor was very possessive about Gauri and at one point she thought of leaving him. Read on to find out what actually happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1997, during a conversation with Simmi Garewal, on her show, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan discussed their relationship with each other. When the host asked Gauri if SRK was protective or possessive, Gauri replied, “It was possessiveness, but it turned out to be protectiveness”. Adding to her reply, Shah Rukh Khan accepted that he was very possessive and said, “I was like a dog”.

Later during the conversation, SRK added, he was “downright vulgar and simp”. Gauri also went on to reveal that he did not wear a white shirt as it was transparent. She jokingly said that she “kicked and left him”. The Pathaan actor added, “if you were my girlfriend you would not be allowed out of the house open hair”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment 😌 (@random.shitszz)

Shah Rukh Khan says, “I guess I’d become way cheap. I enjoyed that cheapness though”, where the host and Gauri laughed. In the conversation, she also talked about how she had to make SRK learn a lesson and said bye. SRK jokingly replied, “she always lusted for me and loved me”.

Well, it really seemed like SRK was head over heels possessive of wife Gauri! Let us know what do you think about it.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Sushmita Sen Reacted To Comparison With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Winning Miss India Against Her: “I Was Luckier Than Anyone Else That Night”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News