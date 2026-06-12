Kangana Ranaut’s love for high-stakes emotional drama is well known, and her latest offering, Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, arrived in theaters with a promise of an intense story. However, if the initial reports are anything to go by, the film has met a cold reception at the box office on its opening day.

As per the early trends for Day 1, the political drama started its box office journey on a sluggish note, managing to capture only 32% of what her last theatrical release collected on Day 1 at the box office. The opening day numbers look particularly concerning when placed right next to Kangana’s own recent box office track record.

Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Friday, June 12, Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata earned in the range of 1 crore to 1.4 crore*. The film faced tough competition from its very first morning show due to a massive four-way clash at the box office, sharing screens with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, and Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past. As a result, the film played for only 2,181 shows in India with an occupancy of just 11%.

Kangana Ranaut’s last major solo theatrical outing, Emergency, hit the box office with an opening day collection of 3.11 crore. Her latest film has underperformed, failing to match even half of Emergency’s debut collections. With a low Day 1 foundation, the pressure now mounts heavily on Saturday and Sunday.

For emotional dramas of this scale, single screens need to show a massive turnaround, alongside a strong push from multiplex audiences in major circuits. Without an aggressive, near-100% jump over the remainder of the weekend, the film will find it incredibly difficult to sustain itself once the Monday test arrives.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Disha Patani To Beat Baaghi 2, Record Her 2nd Highest Bollywood Opening Ever?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News