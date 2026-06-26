Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office (Closing Collection) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has had one of the most underwhelming theatrical runs of the year in Bollywood. The film opened to near-invisible numbers, failed to generate any meaningful traction with audiences through its first week, and wrapped up an extremely brief two-week run with a deeply disappointing total at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

The film was not helped by a mixed reception from critics and mixed word-of-mouth from audiences. Despite Kangana Ranaut’s presence and a title that carried strong nationalistic weight, the film failed to connect. The collections dipped sharply from the first to the second week, and due to the release of Welcome To The Jungle, it was discontinued from theaters after two weeks.

How much did Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earn at the Indian box office?

In the first week, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata scored 6.55 crore net. In the second week, the collections dropped miserably, bringing in just 46 lakh. As per the closing collection update, the film concluded its theatrical run with 7.01 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 8.27 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 6.55 crore

Week 2 – 46 lakh

Total – 7.01 crore

Box office verdict of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was reportedly made on a budget of 45 crore. Against this cost, it earned only 7.01 crore net in its lifetime run. So, the film recovered a mere 15.57% of its budget, suffering a deficit of 37.99 crore, which equals 84.42%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 45 crore

India net collection – 7.01 crore

Recovery – 15.57%

Deficit – 37.99 crore

Deficit% – 84.42%

Verdict – Disaster

More about the film

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by Kangana Ranaut, Babita Ashiwal, Shailesh R. Singh, Dhaval Gada, and Adi Sharmaa under the banners of Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, Eunoia Films, and Floating Rocks Entertainment. It also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey in key roles.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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