Many celebrities have been coming ahead and sharing their stories ever since Priyanka Chopra revealed why she left Bollywood. Old statement by AR Rahman went viral in no time while Amaal Malik also shared his dark times. Now, Aditya Narayan is opening about being replaced in one of the hit tracks this year at the last minute. Scroll below for details!

Aditya has pursued his career as a singer but he’s been more successful as a host in the Television world. He’s hosted stints like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian Idol amongst others and have received massive love from audiences. Last year, he also announced taking a sabbatical in order to focus on his singing career. Udit Narayan’s son has previously delivered chartbusters like Tattad Tattad, Ji Huzoor amongst others.

Aditya Narayan was heading towards the “biggest song of his career” but was replaced at the last minute. He tells Hindustan Times, “I had sung a very big song this year, and my rendition was replaced at the last minute. This particular time I was very upset. Maybe I will talk about it more in the future when a little bit of time has passed.”

Aditya Narayan continued, “It is out and a big hit. But at the last moment the makers decided, and not the music composer, to go the conventional way and pick another singer. They replaced me with the best, so it’s not a bad feeling really. I was looking forward to the song, but it’s a part and parcel of life. I am just happy that these composers are calling me. I am very particular about the songs I associate with. I had a nice release last year, Ji Huzoor in Shamshera.”

However, Aditya Narayan clarified that there is no contract that states a singer will be featuring in the final version. They record in good faith and that’s about it. “It happens to the best, it’s not a new thing. My father (Udit Narayan, singer) saw this in his generation too. I have heard him a lot of times say that he is very excited about a song, but (then someone else sang it). The thing with Bollywood is, you are not the creator of the song. Here in our films, there is not one person who takes the call- producers, actors, everyone is involved. Time time ki baat hoti hai,” he concluded.

