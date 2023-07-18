Selena Gomez never fails to stay out of the limelight, be it for her professional or personal life, and now she has once again taken social media by storm with her new makeover as she moved to new hair colour from her dark hair. The Rare Beauty founder was in the news for her alleged romance with Jeremy Allen, but that has fizzled out for now. Still, she’s grabbing the headlines and is wooing everyone with her new look.

The singer is one of the hot topics on social media owing to her immense popularity and the feud between her and Hailey Bieber fans. For the unversed, Hailey is the wife of Justin Bieber, Sel’s ex-flame. Earlier this year, the internet was heated up with the fan war, but Sel, like always, took the high road and asked her followers not to harass Hailey after the latter asked for her help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But that’s old news now; Selena Gomez’s new look is the talk of the town! She has ditched her dark hair and opted for a blonde style by going for platinum blonde with dark roots. She has shared a carousel of images on Instagram donning her new hairstyle with several snaps from different moments in her life. In one of the pictures, she was seen wearing a blue dress with her new blonde hair tied back.

One of them has a mirror selfie wearing a patterned jacket with her blown-out blonde hair, and in another, she has been wearing an oversized pink dress with her blonde hair parted in the middle with layers of brown braided buns and slicked back.

However, the best in the lot is where she channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe wearing a light blue dress with old-Hollywood waves, and she sported a bright red matte lip. The fans have been lauding her new look and praising her recent look.

One of the fans commented, “Blond is such a vibe on you!”

Another wrote, “I’m telling you, SELENA IS BARBIE”

Followed by one saying, “She’s ready for the Barbie movie”

And “alexa, play as a blonde by selena gomez”

Another Selenator quipped, “BLONDLENA “

Check out her pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Tell us your thoughts on Selena Gomez’s new look through comments. And for fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Megan Fox Poses Her As* In A S*xy Jaguar Posture Slipping Into The Tiniest Bikini, S*ductively Staring In A Jungle Making Our Hearts Skip A Beat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News