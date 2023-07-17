Scarlett Johansson comes under the A-listers of Hollywood. She has done a varied range of projects, but she will always be remembered for playing Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff, in Marvel movies. However, the actress’ hourglass figure and gorgeous looks are to die for. The diva has often talked about being portrayed as overtly s*xualised in films, but honestly, we don’t mind.

Scarlett has a unique fashion sense, and we have often gotten proof of the same. Today, we stumbled on a throwback monochrome picture of hers online, which made us go berserk over her looks. Scroll ahead to check it out and read about her style statements!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As we found this gem photograph from one of Scarlett Johansson’s photoshoots on Pinterest, the actress can be seen posing sultrily for the camera. In the monochrome photo, Scarlett can be seen wearing a black ensemble featuring mesh and feather detailing on the upper half while a solid black satin gown. She ditched her bra to bare her side b**bs in the outfit. Scarlett has never shied away from wearing bold dresses.

Check out the picture here:

The Black Widow actress ditched any jewellery to keep the focus on the ensemble. Scarlett Johansson opted for a dramatic look to compliment the outfit. Even though it was a black-and-white picture, it still could be identified that the Jojo Rabbit actress wore bold smokey eyes with lots of mascara, defined brows, contoured and sculpted face, and completed the look with a nude lip shade. For hair, the starlet kept it blow-dried and open.

Scarlett knows how to make head turns and make her fans skip a heartbeat. Her fashion evolution is something we all admire. On the work front, Johansson was last seen in Wes Anderson’s directorial Asteroid City featuring Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke, Tom Hanks and others.

Let us know your thoughts about Scarlett Johansson’s fashion sense.

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Emily Ratajkowski Looks Like A S*x Goddess In Her Peek-A-B**b Moment, Twerking For The Cameras In A Sheer Sultry Outfit; Alexa Play, “This Girl Is On Fire”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News