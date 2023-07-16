Emily Ratajkowski, apart from being a supermodel and a businesswoman, is also a social media personality and enjoys a massive fandom on her Instagram handle. Her profile is one of the sultriest ones, and we cannot stop admiring them because of her gorgeousness. She has a unique fashion sense which often makes her garner attention from everywhere.

Most of the time, Emily leads the headlines for her controversial personal life. Once, she got linked with Brad Pitt, while another time, she was all over the news for her steamy kissing moment with Harry Styles. Leaving this aside, Emily’s fashionable looks also acquire the limelight, and today we will be talking about her recent look as shared on her IG handle. Check it out below!

A few days back, Emily Ratajkowski shared a series of pictures and video clips on her Instagram account, and we cannot stop drooling over her beauty and sultriness. Emily can be seen wearing a sheer s*xy white gown with ruffle detailing, and she flaunted her b**bs through the peek-a-boo detailed cleav*ge-popping outfit. In another slide, Emily can be seen twerking for the camera on a music piece at the party.

Sharing the post, Emily captioned it as, “Sometimes you just have to wear the dress and be that girl. Thank you, @michaelrubin 🤍 we had too much fun.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Emily Ratajkowski accessorised the look with a simple diamond studded neckpiece and a pair of knotted heels. For makeup, she opted for a full coverage foundation, contoured cheeks and nose, defined brows, soft smokey eyes with lots of mascara and completed the look with a brown glossy lip shade. She kept her hair messy and let it flow over her shoulders, making her look more mysterious.

Emily has an attitude to rule over millions of hearts, and we cannot deny that. Alexa, please play ‘this girl is on fire’, cuz she really deserves it. What do you think?

