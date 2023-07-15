Jennifer Lopez is an actress who is ageing in reverse, and we’re not kidding! She has not found some magical potion but discovered the right way to live life. That is to eat right, stay positive and work out properly to keep mind, body and soul healthy. As a result, the diva has been looking flawless with every passing year and ageing like a fine wine. To prove our point, today we’re sharing a picture from her 48th birthday when she looked like an absolute kween!

For her 48th birthday, JLo aced her flaunted her usual style and wore a little black dress with risque mesh detailing all over it. Scroll on as we decode her look.

Jennifer Lopez looked super fine and glam on her 48th birthday when she donned a stunning little black dress. Overall, the attire had mesh detailing on the front with velvet fabrics strategically hiding her lady parts. Her n*pples were covered by huge eagle motifs that kind of represented JLo’s fiery and free spirit. The fit had a cut-out detailing on the side that exposed her toned waist as well.

While the full mesh sleeves and closed neck made the ensemble look elegant, the mesh fabric that put the actress’s cl*vage on display gave it a sizzling appeal. There were small patches of bird motifs on the arms, shoulders and b**bs to add a softer vibe to the fit. The asymmetrical velvet patch on the lower half was designed in such a way that it put Jennifer Lopez’s entire left thigh on show. And, well, it looked super hot!

Coming to the accessories, the Hustlers actress wore big diamond-encrusted hoops, carried a bejewelled clutch and paired it all with black strappy heels.

For the makeup, Jennifer Lopez kept the black and jazzy theme in mind and went with soft brown eyes with a little glitter on the centre of the lid. She completed her mesmerising eye makeup with neat eyeliners and big fake lashes. She wore light nude lipstick that had a glossy effect and applied sharp contours and highlighter on her cheeks for that chiselled and dramatic look.

The birthday girl rocked on her 48th birthday, and five years later, she is still slaying.

