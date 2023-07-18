On the occasion of World Emoji Day on Monday, actress Shilpa Shetty decided to add her unique touch to the celebration. In a quirky video shared on her Instagram handle, she delighted her fans by showcasing an array of expressions inspired by popular emojis.

The video, seemingly shot on the sets of a reality show, not only displayed Shilpa’s versatility as an actor but also highlighted her playful and humorous side.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in an elegant emerald green gown. With her infectious smile, she effortlessly brought various emojis to life. The humourous caption of her post read, “Aaj kuch different karte hain! MukhAsans… because harr ek emotion zaroori hai. Swasth raho, mast raho… express karte raho!”

Take A Look At The Post By Shilpa Shetty:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

On the film front, Shilpa Shetty has ‘Sukhee’ and Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated ‘Indian Police Force’ in the pipeline.

