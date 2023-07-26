There is no doubt that RRR was a phenomenal movie and one of the biggest worldwide success coming out of Tollywood. The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film even won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, stealing the trophy from competitors like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Since then, all can one think of is the possible sequel to the massively successful movie. Well, it is pretty much in the works and director S.S. Rajamouli’s father has now confirmed that he is working on the script as well.

Rajamouli previously confirmed at a screening of RRR in Chicago that he would absolutely love to make a sequel to the film but was smart enough to not reveal any deets. But now we know that Rajamouli will soon be jumping on the chance.

Rajamouli‘s father, Vijayendra Prasad, sat with Bollywood Hungama to chat and revealed that in a brainstorming session with his son, he asked him to continue the RRR 2 story in Africa. He said, “It’s both a yes and a no,” he said about the sequel, continuing, “After the release of RRR I shared an idea of the sequel where the story continues with Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) set in Africa.” However, at the moment, Rajamoul is solely dedicated to the movie that he is doing with Mahesh Babu who himself is a massive star, so everything goes.

Prasad continues sharing, “Knowing my son’s temperament he will not pay any attention to the sequel-idea till the movie with Mahesh is finished. After that if he likes my script and if both the heroes like the script and if they have the time…” Earlier, there were talks that the highly-anticipated RRR sequel could be helmed by Hollywood director, but that looks out of the picture for the moment. RRR starred Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The movie was dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam among some of the Indian languages.

What do you think of the RRR sequel being set up in Africa? Let us know and stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

