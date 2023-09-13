Paul King Would Love To Make A Wonka Sequel, Director Reveals "I loved Charlie And The Chocolate Factory When I Was Little"

Paul King wants to make a ‘Wonka’ sequel.

The 45-year-old director has revealed that he’d love to make another film about Willy Wonka, the fictional character from Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul told Total Film: “I would definitely like to do more. And I’d like to spend more time in this world.

“Dahl was definitely interested in taking Willy Wonka on. There’s drafts that didn’t really go anywhere, and there’s a short story. He didn’t really write sequels, but this was the one book where he clearly felt there was more in the tank there.”

‘Wonka’ stars the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and Matt Lucas, and Paul admits that he’d love to “spend more time in this world”.

He explained: “There’s an awful lot more Wonka story that we have that we would like to tell.

“It’s not like ‘Dune: Part One’ where you go, ‘This is what’s happening in Part Two.’ Hopefully it works exquisitely as a stand-alone movie. But I would definitely like to do more. And I’d like to spend more time in this world, and meet some more Oompa Loompas.”

Paul previously revealed that he’s always been a huge fan of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

The director recalled “absolutely loving” the book as a child.

He told GamesRadar: “I had a copy of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory‘ when I was little. I remember absolutely loving it and reading it cover to cover so often the pages fell out.

“I remember what I most liked about it was how funny it was, how Willy Wonka is this extraordinary, amazing, magical figure, the Oompa Loompas, and the brilliant poems that Dahl writes as their songs – they’re so funny, witty, and gleefully naughty, and that sense of naughtiness was very joyful to me.”

Must Read: When Steve Harvey Was Homeless & His Wife Majorie Elaine Offered Her Home While They Were First Dating, “I Only Wish He’d Told Me What Was Really Going On With Him…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News