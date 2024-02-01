It was a fair Wednesday for Fighter as 6 crores* came in. The collections are, of course, low, but the good thing is that fall from Tuesday is not much. That’s the best that all associated with the film will expect from here because there is an open week ahead, and Fighter needs to make the most of it till 8th February.

So far, the film has collected 143.85 crores* at the box office after being in theatres for 7 days, owing to its Thursday release. For a biggie like this, ideally, this should have been the number for the extended four-day weekend. Typically, biggies like these are now doing 200 crores in their first week, so the fact that it’s more than 50 crores below that is actually disheartening.

Fighter has an international appeal to it, and that shows how the response overseas is so much better than in India. In fact, it’s also ironic because audiences there have been more exposed to the likes of Top Gun and one would have expected them to be actually drawing the comparisons. Instead, it has happened in India, and that’s why it’s a paradox to see the response locally being underwhelming when it should actually have been far better than what the numbers suggest.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

