Fighter Box Office Collection Day 9: No Drop On Second Friday From The Previous Day!

After being in theatres for nine days, Fighter has now crossed the 150 crore mark at the box office. It could well have happened inside the extended first week itself, but then missed out by just a few lakhs. That shortfall has been taken care of now with 5.50 crore coming on Friday.

The good part is that there has been practically no drop from Thursday to Friday, something that seemed inevitable after that huge Monday drop and then the subsequent little drops that came in weekdays thereafter.

That said, the film has also been helped by the fact that the ticket prices are high over the weekend, especially at the multiplexes, and this is where Fighter is, as it is seeing the best collections. Still, when a film drops like the way it did on Monday, there are all the chances of a fall on the second Friday, too, and thankfully, that hasn’t happened.

The Hrithik Roshan starrer now stands at 154.85 crore, and there should be a good jump in collections today with at least 7 crore being crossed. Once that happens, the film’s aim would be 8 crore on Sunday, which should help it get to the whereabouts of 170 crore.

The Siddharth Anand-directed film has a long way to go for an entry into the 200 Crore Club but for now, it’s all about getting the maximum moolah that it can during its run in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Indian Box Office Is Surprising Us Big Time With HanuMan & Fighter Being Latest Additions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News