Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27 and received many positive reviews. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. It’s a blend of science fiction and Hindu mythology set in a dystopian future. The story is inspired by the Mahabharat saga and the tale of Lord Vishnu’s last avatar, Kalki.

In the movie, Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama, Kamal Haasan is seen as the villain Supreme Yaskin. Prabhas essays Bhairava, and Deepika Padukone plays Sumathi. Along with the audience, many celebrities are also impressed with Nag Ashwin’s movie. In the film, actor Krishnakumar portrays Lord Krishna, which has left a great impression. Now, actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has shared his views on Kalki 2898 AD.

Nitish Bharadwaj on Kalki 2898 AD

Regarding the mix of sci-fi and mythology, the Mahabharat actor said that Nag cleverly used Mahabharat characters and the futuristic birth of Kalki. The actor also wants Bollywood directors to learn from the South. In the same interview with News18, Nitish Bharadwaj spoke about Prabhas’ Bhairava, who is also shown as Karna.

“Prabhas, aka Karna, will die in the ambition of being accepted by the villain despite Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) and Krishna showing him the path to redemption,” said Nitish Bharadwaj. Nitish also added that director Nag Ashwin shouldn’t hide Lord Krishna’s face in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Bharadwaj also said that he’s available to play the role.

Meanwhile, the Kalki 2898 AD sequel is confirmed. The film ends on a major cliffhanger, leaving us wondering what will happen to Ashwatthama, Sumathi, and Bhairava. We will also find out Supreme Yaskin’s intentions and his intentions with Sumathi! The movie also has special appearances by several stars, such as Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salman, SS Rajamouli, etc.

