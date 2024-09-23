Reagan recovered its production budget with its domestic collections this weekend. The movie was released only in the United States and in some select international regions. Dennis Quaid’s performance has been received positively by the critics, and it is doing better than a few other films at the box office. Scroll below for more.

The biographical drama is doing better than other movies at the cinemas. It has collected more than Blake Lively starrer It Ends With Us in the US. The film has also earned more than Alien: Romulus’ collections this weekend. The people are enjoying the movie as they get to know how their 40th president, Ronald Wilson Reagan’s life, was when he was shot in 1981, and about his life as well.

Reagan was produced by MJM Entertainment and distributed by Showbiz Direct, and as per BoxOfficeReport.com, the Dennis Quaid starrer movie has collected an estimated $1.67 million on its 4th weekend. The film played across 1850 locations in the United States. The film’s total collection has reached $26.53 million at the North American box office.

Dennis Quaid-led Reagan collected $17.69K from the international regions, taking the film’s worldwide collection to $26.54 million. Made on a budget of $25 million only, the biographical drama has recovered 6.16% more than the production cost.

The film is told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent whose life becomes inextricably linked with Ronald Reagan’s when Reagan first caught the Soviets’ attention as an actor in Hollywood. This film offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating.

Reagan, starring Penelope Ann Miller, Jon Voight, Robert Davi and Lesley-Anne Down in supporting roles, was released in theatres on August 30.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

