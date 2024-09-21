Halle Berry’s horror film Never Let Go was off to a disappointing start at the domestic box office during its debut. Following unenthusiastic first-day collections, the Lionsgate film is set to recover less than 25% of its $20 million production budget.

Never Let Go opened in theaters across North America (Canada and the U.S.) on September 20, 2024. The horror film debuted with a weak 61% critic score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also has a 55% audience score, suggesting the film failed to impress both critics and the audience.

Roger Ebert described the film as “a hodgepodge of mental illness, trauma, overprotection, the existence of evil, and what feels like COVID allegories. “Never Let Go fails by virtue of its competing ideas. It leaves too little to hold on to.

Moviegoers handed Never Let Go a C+ CinemaScore on opening day, the lowest among multiple new releases. Following the weak CinemaScore, the film reportedly took in $1.45 million during its first day, including $360K in previews. Following the dismal start, the film is reportedly looking at a $3 million to $4.25 million opening weekend haul.

According to Deadline, despite the dire prediction, The R-rated movie directed by Alexandra Aja still has the potential to draw moviegoers into theatres with the sheer star power of Halle Berry. The movie star’s last film at the box office, Moonfall, raked in $19 million at the domestic box office. Berry has had a tough run at the box office in the last decade. The last film to make a substantial sum was 2014 X-Men Days of Future Past, which grossed over $200 million at the domestic box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

