It might still be uncertain what Venom: The Last Dance will earn at the box office in North America, but it is definitely doing well in Korea. Venom 3 was released in Korea a few days before it came out in the United States or other parts of the world. This Tom Hardy-led movie maintained its top spot in Korea and is eyeing a decent opening in the nation. Scroll below for the deets.

The latest movie will also introduce Knull, the creator of the Symbiotes and Venom. The movie was made on an estimated budget of $110 million and is expected to recover more than 55% of its production budget. The Marvel movie has received negative reviews but still has a chance of being a success at the box office. However, the recent failure of Joker 2 might make moviegoers a little skeptical about it. Hence, good word-of-mouth is essential.

For the unversed, Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy in the titular role, was released in Korean theatres on Wednesday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it collected $857K on Friday and experienced a rise of 53.8% from Thursday. Despite scoring below $1 million, Venom 3 remained #1 on its 3rd day in Korea. It was below Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s $1 million and Venom’s $1.6 million.

The report revealed that Venom 3 hit $2.3 million cume and had 325K admissions in three days. Tom Hardy’s movie is eyeing a $4.5 million to $5.5 million on its 5-day opening weekend in Korea.

Meanwhile, in North America, Venom: The Last Dance collected $8.5 million in Thursday previews at the box office. It is reportedly the lowest in the franchise. As per Variety’s report, Venom 3 has earned $35.8 million globally so far. It is expected to collect a solid $180 million worldwide on its debut weekend.

Venom: The Last Dance is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and features key roles for Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, Clark Backo, Alanna Ubach, and Andy Serkis. This Tom Hardy-led Marvel movie was released in the United States on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

