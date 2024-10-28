The controversy began with an interview on Galatta, where Kanguva’s producer, K.E. Gnanavel Raja, responded to a question about the film’s potential to gross INR 1,000 crore at the box office. He set high expectations, suggesting the film could achieve INR 2,000 crore. This statement was perceived by many as overly ambitious.

Additionally, Gnanavel Raja mentioned that, regardless of whether the film grosses INR 500 crore, INR 700 crore, or even INR 1,000 crore, he intends to post the GST challan on social media as a public record. He proposed that if all producers shared their GST challans, it would give the industry a more transparent, more accurate picture of actual earnings.

At a promotional event in Hyderabad on October 24, 2024, a journalist asked Suriya for his response to the producer’s ambitious expectations for the film’s theatrical performance. Suriya responded thoughtfully, saying, “What is the crime if you dream big? I believe in manifestation. I believe in the universe. Let it happen. Let everyone be happy.”

About Kanguva

Kanguva is a Tamil fantasy action-adventure period drama written and directed by Siva. Initially slated to release alongside Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, It was postponed to avoid direct competition and is now scheduled for release on November 14. The film’s production spanned seven countries and had a reported budget of INR 350 crore. According to The Indian Express, Kanguva features India’s most significant war sequence, involving over 10,000 people.

Cast and Crew of Kanguva

They were written as a collaborative effort by director Siva alongside Madhan Karky and Adi Narayana. It stars Suriya in the lead role, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. The cast also includes Disha Patani, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vasundhara Kashyap, Yogi Babu, Harish Uthaman, K.S. Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandraj, and others. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Vetri Palanisamy handles the cinematography. Produced by K.E. Gnanavelraja and Vamsi Pramod, Studio Green and UV Creations production houses bring the film to life.

