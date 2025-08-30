Param Sundari has taken a fair start at the box office, though on the first day, the ticket sales of the film were less than satisfactory! While it failed to enter the top 10 ticket sales of 2025 on BMS on the opening day, it also failed to surpass Bhool Chuk Maaf’s day 1 ticket sales.

Sidharth Malhotra Stays Below Rajkummar Rao

Sidharth Malhotra’s film has managed to stay below Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf. The rom-com produced by Maddock Films registered ticket sales of 145K on the opening day.

Param Sundari Day 1 Ticket Sales

Param Sundari registered a ticket sale of 115.58K on the opening day. While it failed to enter the top 10 ticket sales of 2025. The tenth spot is owned by Kesari Chapter 2’s 150K.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales on BMS for a Bollywood film on the opening day.

Chhaava: 669K War 2: 676K Saiyaara: 419K Housefull 5: 295K Raid 2: 278K Sikandar: 271K Sitaare Zameen Par: 225K Sky Force: 193K Sanam Teri Kasam Re Release: 152K Kesari Chapter 2: 150K

Will The Film Jump On Day 2?

It will be interesting to see if the film manages to take a jump on the second day of its release. The reviews of the film have met with mixed reactions from the audience. However, the current mood for cine-lovers seems to be romance. Right from Metro In Dino to Saiyaara, romance has been accepted in the theaters, and Param Sundari might witness a jump at the box office during the weekend. The film has a week to perform before the next set of films arrives in the theaters on September 5.

