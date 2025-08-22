Freakier Friday has turned into one of the big surprises of the summer. The sequel to the 2003 hit with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis was expected to do decently, but it has gone far beyond those expectations at the box office. Both families and longtime fans have shown up in large numbers, proving that there is still demand for lighthearted stories that work across generations.

Freakier Friday Box Office Collection

Freakier Friday opened with about $28.5 million in North America and within weeks the film’s domestic total grew to nearly $60 million, per Box Office Mojo. The overseas markets added another almost $32 million, taking the worldwide tally to about $91 million.

Considering the production cost of around $42 to 45 million, the film is already looking very profitable and projections now point to a finish of about $ 100 million in USA-Canada and more than $ 150 million globally.

Freakier Friday Box Office Summary

Domestic – $59.9m

International – $31.6m

Worldwide – $91.6m

Freakier Friday’s Possibilities of Crossing the $100m Mark

The momentum continues with Freakier Friday still playing in nearly 4000 theatres across the United States. An extra $9 million over the upcoming weekend seems likely, especially with the steady help of international markets.

On Tuesday, the movie surprised with $2.4 million, a jump of more than 69% from the previous day. The following day it slipped by about 34%, making $1.5 million. Even with these ups and downs, the film pulled over $14 million last weekend and similar figures are expected again.

Audience Reviews Push Freakier Friday to Success

What makes this run more remarkable is the reaction from audiences. CinemaScore gave the film an “A,” a stronger grade than the “A-” earned by the original two decades ago.

Besides, positive word-of-mouth has played a major role in keeping it steady, something not many mid-budget releases manage today. The pre-release reviews often decide the fate of films that are not giant blockbusters, and in this case the early praise translated into ongoing support at the box office.

Freakier Friday is not only performing well but showing staying power that few predicted.

